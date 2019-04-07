A memorial graveside service for retired Sgt. 1st Class Lolan Hedrick, 70, of Copperas Cove, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Hedrick died on April 2, 2019, at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple. He was born March 1, 1949, in Washington, Ind., to the late Lolan Hedrick Sr. and Helen Frazo Hedrick.
Mr. Hedrick graduated from Barr Reeve High School in 1967. In 1969, he was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served in combat during the Vietnam Conflict and later retired after more than 20 years of service.
Mr. Hedrick worked for AAFES for several years after his retirement. He married Cheryl Cooper on Dec. 23, 1972, in Washington, Ind. He loved spending time with his family and in his spare time, he enjoyed cooking and fishing.
Mr. Hedrick was preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Cheryl Hedrick; sons, Jesse Hedrick and wife Jill, Jason Hedrick; brother, Jim Hedrick; and two grandsons, Austin Lee Hedrick and Dakotah Wayne Hedrick.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the charity of your choice.
