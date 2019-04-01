Funeral services for Lorraine Pesce, 62, of Kempner, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove, followed by a graveside service at the Kempner Cemetetery at noon.
Ms. Pesce died March 30, 2019, at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center. She was born Sept. 8, 1956, in Amityville, N.Y., to Anthony and Rose Marie Pesce. She lived in New York, Arkansas and Kansas before making her permanent home in Texas.
Ms. Pesce developed a love for horses at a young age and spent many happy years showing and riding. She treasured her many ribbons and awards earned during this time in her life. Her prized horse, Mr. Buck Honda, brought her much happiness well into her adult life.
Ms. Pesce taught elementary school for almost 40 years and was eagerly awaiting her upcoming retirement this May. For most of her teaching career, she taught gifted and talented education in Copperas Cove. She had such a strong passion for this position and loved finding new and exciting way to challenge the children in her classroom.
Ms. Pesce enjoyed rock and roll, and all things Ralph Lauren. She loved riding with the top down in her Corvette, her sweet dog Buddy, Chinese food dates with friends and family, and spending the day shopping at all her favorite shops.
Ms. Pesce is survived by her brother, Anthony Pesce; her niece, Jennifer Hyslop; her nephews, Anthony and Axl; and a great-nephew and niece, Jacob and Madison. She also had a large extended family in New York and Chicago, and was blessed with a wonderful group of loving friends.
Visitation for Ms. Pesce will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. The family invites you to leave a message or memory in her tribute at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.