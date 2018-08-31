Funeral services for Loucindy C. Benton, 61, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Westside Baptist Church in Killeen, with a visitation one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Benton died Aug. 27, 2018, in a Harker Heights nursing home.
She was born May 6, 1957, in Dawson, Ga.
