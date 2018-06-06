A memorial service for Lucille Marie Buell, 95, formerly of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mrs. Buell died May 27, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nev. She was born May 13, 1923, in Bryant, Iowa.
She celebrated her 95th birthday on Mother’s Day.
Mrs. Buell lived in Killeen for 50 years with her husband, Ralph, to whom she was married for 58 years.
She was also a member of Grace Lutheran Church during the years that she lived in Killeen.
Mrs. Buell took care of the guest book every Sunday morning, welcoming visitors and visiting with all her church family.
Those around her felt that she was a very loving and caring person who was always ready with a smile. She was greatly loved by all who knew her.
Mrs. Buell was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; daughters, Yvonne Derrick, Patricia Taylor and infant daughter, Joyce Ann.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Schlemmer of Las Vegas, Nev.; grandsons, Kenneth Self and wife Penny of Van Horn, Michael McAllister and wife Kimberly of Bakersfield, Calif., and Keith Taylor of Moultonboro, N.H.; great-grand-daughter Jessica Self-Presley and family; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
