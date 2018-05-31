Services for Lucy Castro Borja Ciesiolka will be 8 a.m. Friday at St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights. Burial will follow at 10 a.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Ciesiolka died May 17, 2018, in Killeen. She was born May 1, 1949, in Guam.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Ciesiolka; parents, Jose and Leonora Borja; numerous siblings; in-laws; aunts; uncles; and cousins.
Mrs. Ciesiolka is survived by her daughter, Leonora Evelyn Ciesiolka; sisters, Cecilia Hernandez and Rosie Concepcion; and numerous family members.
Visitation will be from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights, with a rosary service at 8 p.m.
