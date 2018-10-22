Graveside services for Lucy Charlott Corine Starnes, 93, of Killeen, will be at noon Tuesday at the Killeen Memorial Park Cemetery.
Mrs. Starnes died Oct. 19, 2018.
She was born July 26, 1925 in Jacksonville, Ark., to the late Edward and Hassie Dumond.
Lucy married the love of her life, Harold F. Starnes Sr., on Jan. 25, 1943.
Mrs. Starnes lived by these three things; walk in faith, believe in hope and live in love. She was a true Proverbs 31 woman of faith and all those who were blessed to know her were recipients of the unconditional love of Christ in her life, which she exemplified.
She is survived by a son, Sonny Starnes and wife Marlene of Hot Springs, Ark.; two daughters Connie Ralston-Starnes of Amarillo, and Jeanne Starnes Cook of Killeen; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 9 great- great-grandchildren.
Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights.
Memorials may be made to The Alzheimer’s Foundation.
Offer condolences at www.heritage-funeralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.