A funeral service for retired Sgt. 1st Class Luis Manuel Kianes, 67, of Copperas Cove will be at noon Tuesday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. Mr. Kianes died May 14 in Killeen. He was born Aug. 25, 1951, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon prior to the service at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen.
You may offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com
Please make donations to the Alzheimer’s Foundation at alzfdn.org.
