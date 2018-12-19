Services for Lupe Castillo Bernal, 89, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen. Burial will follow at Killeen Memorial Park.
Mr. Bernal died Dec. 15, 2018, in Killeen.
He was born July 9, 1929, in Llano County.
Mr. Bernal worked 25 years for Killeen Independent School District. He was a 4th Degree Knight and a Korean War veteran.
He is survived by his children, Robert Bernal, John Bernal, Rita Huls and Leo Bernal; grandchildren, John, Danielle, Nicole, Stephanie, Brittney, Alexa, Rachel, Chelsea, Kyle, Marissa, Nick; great-grandchildren, Victoria, Isabelle, Michaela, Evelyn and Claire.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
