A funeral Mass for Luz Maria Maldonado, 97, will be at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen. Burial will follow at Killeen Memorial Park.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, with a rosary at 7 p.m.
Mrs. Maldonado died Dec. 29, 2018, surrounded by her loving family. Luz was born on Feb. 3, 1921, in Naranjito, Puerto Rico. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Luz was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Aunt Goya, brother, niece and grandson.
She is survived by her children: Virginia Barratachea (Gilbert), Iris Havrilla (Alan), Pedro, Sonia, Miguel (Lora), Jose (Silver) Maldonado, Evelyn Rivera (Fred), Angel Sr. (Will) and Carmen Blanco.
