Graveside services for Lyndell Squyres, 83, of Jonesboro, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Evergreen–Bundrant Cemetery.
Mr. Squyres died Jan. 27, 2019.
He was born Aug. 22, 1935, to the late Perry Clark Squyres and Ruth Snow.
Mr. Squyres grew up in and around the Jonesboro area. He graduated from Jonesboro High School and then entered the U.S. Army, where he served in Germany and Fort Hood before being honorably discharged.
He married Willene Smith on July 27, 1974, in Copperas Cove. They spent 36 years together before she preceded him in September of 2010.
Mr. Squyres was a brick mason for over 40 years. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and though he never played golf, he would watch it on TV all the time. He loved to garden with his wife and sit on the front porch.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Willene; his parents; and sisters, Frieda Simmons and Melba Rowe.
He is survived by his children, Connie Brannon and husband Walter, Carla Stovall and husband Jann, David Hogan and wife Rita, and DeAnn Morales; grandchildren, Chris, Ira, Cody, Courtney, Amy, Amanda, Dominique, Jeremi, Benjamin, Joel, Jason and Joshua; 20 great-grandchildren; sisters, Velda Dobbs, Ruth Green, Sue Durham and Nadene Dunn; brothers, Melton, Gayle and Dayle Squyres; and numerous nieces and nephews.
