Magdalena Villaronga

No funeral services are planned for Magdalena “Magda” Villaronga, 88, a former resident of Killeen. She died May 23, 2019, at the Hays County Seton Medical Center in Kyle, Texas.
She was born May 28, 1930, in New York City, to Raul Gil and Maria Villaronga, both deceased.
Villaronga moved to Killeen from California in the 2010s to get away from the snow and cold weather in Mamoth Lake, where she lived. She was a member of the Killeen Art Guild, an avid and creative artist who did things her way. She was a free spirit. She was one of the favorite aunts for her brother’s and sister’s children: Alex Hildebrandt, Richard Sturtz, and Raul, Rafael, and Robert Villaronga. She had many friends in the Central Texas Hispanic community, especially among the Puerto Rican and Panamanian community — Las Estrellas De Panama was her favorite performing group.
Magda was a member of Killeen-Fort Hood LULAC Council 4535, as well as a lifelong member of the Democratic Party and was active with Bell County Democratic Women.
She is survived by her brother, former Killeen Mayor Raul G. Villaronga; her younger sister, Margarita Mejias of Kyle; her daughter, Cristi Quesada-Villaronga, of Mammoth Lake, Calif.; her son, Thaddeus Quesada, of Denver, Colo., and her beloved grandchildren, Leonidas and Wolfgang Quesada.
According to her wishes, her remains will be cremated.
