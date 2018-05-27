Funeral services for Maia A. Armenta, 94, of Killeen will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Killeen Memorial Park Chapel.
Mrs. Armenta died May 24, 2018, with her devoted husband by her side.
She was born Sept. 13, 1923, in Needles, Calif., and grew up in San Francisco.
Maia was a devoted, generous, and loving wife, mother and friend.
As an Air Force wife, she enjoyed the adventures of traveling around the world with her husband and children. She enthusiastically embraced being a military wife and participated in the NCO Wives Club and the Women’s Sodality.
Maia was also beloved for her card and letter writing to family and friends. She will be greatly missed for her warmth, sense of humor, and kind heart.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Faustino Saucedo and Luz Tavarez Saucedo of Aguas Calientes, Mexico; her son, Larry Anthony Razura; and her siblings.
Maia is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, John Armenta; cherished children, Cecilia, Julia, Theresa and Susan; 11 precious grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and sister Rose Peña.
In lieu of sending flowers, please make donations in her name to Alzheimer’s Texas 3520 Executive Center Drive Suite #140 Austin, TX 78731 or by phone tel: 800-367-2132.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at Killeen Memorial Park Chapel.
Killeen Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.killeen-funeralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.