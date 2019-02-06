Major Lee Shotwell Jr. 73, of Temple, died Nov. 20, 2018.
Crotty Funeral Home is in search of any family. Please contact the funeral home at 254-933-0900.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Major Lee Shotwell Jr. 73, of Temple, died Nov. 20, 2018.
Crotty Funeral Home is in search of any family. Please contact the funeral home at 254-933-0900.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.