Services for Mamerta Maglinte, 77, of Killeen, will be Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2903 E. Rancier Ave., Killeen. A rosary will be recited at noon followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 1 p.m. Mrs. Maglinte will be laid to rest in the Killeen City Cemetery.
Mrs. Maglinte died May 20, 2018. She was born Aug. 17, 1940, to Enecena Sipalay and Domingo Baflor.
All of those who knew her felt that she was a great cook with a loving and caring heart.
Mrs. Maglinte also had a love for sewing, singing (including karaoke) and dancing. She has a strong faith in God.
Mrs. Maglinte was a very hard working person.
She was known for her patient, pleasant personality, always being happy and acting as a mother to all.
Mrs. Maglinte was preceded in death by son, Jesus Victor B. Maglinte; mother, Enecena Sipalay and father, Domingo Baflor; sisters, Benigna Baflor Daligdig and Mercedes Sipalay.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Eutiquio Maglinte; daughters, Evie M. Dalan, Annie M. Cena, Inday Leonor M. Cannon and Telek S. Jugan; sons, Titing Frankie V. Maglinte, Tata Teddy B. Maglinte; 15 grandchildren, Dennis, Morris Dave, Michael, Kristine Mary, Andrew Klark, Vince Bryan, Randy Douglas, Ryan Evan-Neil, Philip Alan, Rachel Marie, Carl Justin, Arthur Luis, Eman Luis, Don Luis and Theanna Louise; two great-grandchildren, Elliana Jean and Elora Ann; two siblings, Morita and Polen; and daughter-in-law, Anna.
Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Offer condolences or share fond memories with the Maglinte family may be shared at www.crawfordbowerstemple.com.
