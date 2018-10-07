Funeral services for Mamie Lee Johnson will be at noon Oct. 11 at Marlboro Heights Missionary Baptist Church, 800 Rev. R. A. Abercrombie Drive in Killeen.
Graveside services and interment will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
The Johnson family announces with deep sorrow the loss of their beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Mrs. Mamie Lee Johnson.
Mrs. Johnson, 86, of Killeen, peacefully died to be with her Heavenly Father on Sept. 22, 2018.
Mrs. Johnson was born May 11, 1932 in Heidelberg, Mississippi, to the late Susie Smith and Watson Jones. She professed a hope in Christ at an early age and was a faithful member of Marlboro Heights Missionary Baptist Church until her death.
In 1953, she married the love of her life, John Daniel Johnson Jr. and together they raised four sons and one daughter. She is survived by her husband, Mr. John Daniel Johnson, Jr. and four children: Johnnie Lee Johnson (Grace) of Fairfield, Calif.; Dora Dean Dubra of Copperas Cove; John Daniel Johnson, III of Purvis, Miss.; and Douglas Edward Johnson of Copperas Cove. Mrs. Johnson also leaves behind seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her youngest son, Daryl Lavon Johnson.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, 1615 S. Fort Hood St., Killeen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.