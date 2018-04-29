Mandy Nicole Weaver was released from the bonds of her physical body on Friday, April 20, 2018. And just as our God had held Mandy before her birth on November 17, 1988, her sweet and beautiful soul was returned into his loving arms. Our hearts are so broken and will miss Mandy’s infectious laugh, gentle teasing and her innocence of life.
Compassion and empathy for others came easily for Mandy, especially for those less-fortunate. She sometimes struggled to understand a world filled with pain and suffering but always had a warm and ready smile, for it is the universal language of kindness. Mandy chose casework in the field of public support services, so she could be a working example of Ephesians 4:2 – “Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love.”
Mandy was proud to be a native Texan – born and raised in Georgetown, Texas. She was the baby of the family, and didn’t have to utter a word to get her heart’s desire from her loving siblings. She is survived by her parents Philip and Susan (Cockrell) Weaver of Hockley, Texas, her sister Amy (Leon) Reynolds of Burnet, Texas, brother Casey (Crystal) Weaver of Georgetown, Texas and her (sometimes partner in crime) brother Cody (Ariel) Weaver of Austin, Texas. Mandy was serious (but not too serious) about her role as an Aunt to Brody (Kalen) Reynolds, of USMC, North Carolina, Shelby Reynolds, of Burnet, Texas and Adreyene & Kyler Weaver of Georgetown. Mandy was so looking forward to meeting her newest nephew due in September. She is surely delighted that she got to meet him first and will kiss his little head before he is sent to Cody and Ariel from heaven. She is survived by her grandmother, Mary Whitehead of Georgetown and grandfather, Win Cockrell of Killeen. Mandy was preceded in death by and had grandparents to greet her at the west entrance of the Pearly gates: Jon Ed and Wynona Weaver of Brady and Freda Cockrell of Killeen.
Family IS valuable and Mandy knew how blessed she was by a large, and yes, crazy extended family. Her Aunts and Uncles; Linda Dreher, of Georgetown, Raymond (Cheri) Cockrell, of Killeen, Tawana (Claude) Ramey, of Killeen, and Maxine (Ricky) Crawford, of Brady, held a special place in her heart. She enjoyed her 11 cousins and 14 second cousins, but shared a bond with Jami Dreher of Georgetown that could not be broken even by the sharing of a poor taste in music!
A memorial service to celebrate Mandy’s life will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, May 5 at the Gabriel’s Funeral Chapel in Georgetown, Texas. Dr. Mac McGuire will officiate. In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial contributions to The Rock House –Work Opportunities, Inc., P.O. Box 953, Stephenville, Texas 76401 (www.rockhouses.org).
The family would like to express their thanks to the Scott & White R.R. Hospital doctors, nurses and medical staff of the ER and ICU that worked so hard to save Mandy’s life from a pulmonary embolism caused by a recent surgery to a broken leg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.