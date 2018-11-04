Marcus C. Cornell

A visitation for retired Maj. Marcus “Mark” C. Cornell, 84, of Killeen, will be from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Heritage Funeral Home, 425 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. A procession and interment with military honors will follow at the Veterans Field of Honor at Killeen Memorial Park, 3516 Lake Road.
Mr. Cornell died Sept. 10, 2018. He was born in 1934 in Long Beach, Calif., and was a 47-year resident of Killeen.
Mark grew up in Bakersfield, California, graduating from high school and then from the University of California-Berkeley with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and an officer’s commission in the Army. From his first marriage in 1958, he helped bring up three sons.
His 20-year military service took him and his family to several U.S. postings and a two-year accompanied tour in Germany. He also had two wartime tours in Vietnam, and a one-year tour in Korea. After Korea, he retired in Killeen with the rank of major and had earned several military commendations, including Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Commendation Medal, Parachutist Badge, and Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm. He also served in the Special Forces.
In civilian life, he sold early Apple computer-based educational programs, owned and operated a PIP printing franchise, and worked in the local CenTel telephone office before fully retiring from the workforce. He then focused his time on learning about our world, following local, state and national politics, visiting with family, and generally tinkering with various interests. He was a resilient and determined individual, and independently-minded throughout his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Neil Clark Cornell and Genevieve Elizabeth Cornell.
Mark is survived by three sons, Raymond (Margaret) Cornell; Michael Cornell, of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Kenneth Cornell, of Seagoville; and three grandchildren, Eric and Rebecca Cornell, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and Kacey Cornell, of Chicago.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.