Funeral services for Margaret Mary Nicoloff, 91, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at Killeen City Cemetery.
Mrs. Nicoloff died Aug. 15, 2018, in Temple.
She was born April 4, 1927, in Langhorne, Pa.
She attended Pottstown School of Nursing and graduated in 1949 as a registered nurse. She then enlisted in the Army as a nurse, where she met the love of her life, Steve Stojan Nicoloff Jr. The couple married on Jan. 30, 1953.
She was a dedicated and joyful volunteer for the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts of America, American Red Cross, many Killeen nursing homes, and also as a baby rocker at Scott & White Hospital.
Mrs. Nicoloff had a green thumb and loved to care for her garden and plants, which she did throughout her 91 years.
Her strength and courage amazed her friends and family, as she lived independently until her passing.
Love and compassion for animals shined through her, as she fed and cared for 13 feral cats.
Mrs. Nicoloff lived a simple life and understood the beauty of watching and listening to nature.
Her most cherished times were spent just having her family around her and enjoying conversation, with a laugh here and there.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Stojan Nicoloff Jr.; a son, Bruce John Nicoloff; and a daughter, Barbara Ann Sophie Boatman.
Survivors include her brother, Ralph Dankel, of Karneck; daughters, Sharon (and Johnny) McDonald, of Owasso, Okla., Mary Jo (and Wayne) Plummer, from Jacksonville, Fla.; sons, Steve S. (and Diane) Nicoloff III, of Mustang, Okla., Ralph Nicoloff (and Tammy Willis), of Heidenheimer, Dennis (and Cindy) Nicoloff, of Waco; 14 precious grandchildren; and 22 precious great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Nicoloff lived the simple wonders of life, and will be deeply missed by all who loved her dearly, who say, “Her spirit will live on forever in our hearts.”
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, 1615 S. Fort Hood St., which is in charge of arrangements.
