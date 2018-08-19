Margaret Schramm

A celebration of the life of Margaret Irmgard Schramm, 85, will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Aug. 25 in Killeen.
Mrs. Schramm died July 13, 2018, in Plano, with her daughters Susan and Barbara, granddaughter Michelle, and two great-granddaughters, Amaya and Aliana, by her side.
She was born in Bamberg, Germany, on May 23, 1933.
Mrs. Schramm spent her youth in Germany and then moved to Killeen with husband, Walter, a U.S. Army aviator, and her children. She worked in the retail industry while raising her children.
She requested cremation and that her ashes be scattered at Lake Tahoe. Her family will honor her wishes on her birthday in 2019.
Mrs. Schramm is survived by her sister, Inge Albert of Germany; her five children, Evelyn, Karen, Russell, Barbara and Susan; three grandchildren, Michelle, Patrick and Eric; and her six great-grandchildren, Amaya, Aliana, JJ, PJ, Aunsia and Zavier.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.