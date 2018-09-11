Margaret T. Crans “Peg”
Age 87 of Nolanville, Texasand formerly of Elkland, Pennsylvania, passed away on September 1, 2018 at her home surrounded by her family. Margaret was born August 18, 1931 in Lock Haven, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of the late Harold “Pappy’ Finnerty and the late Lena “Marie” (Fetterly) Finnerty. She was a member of the NewBeginningsChurch in Harker Heights, Texas. She liked to read and loved having her family around her. She is survived by her children, Dennis (Susan) Crans of Harker Heights, Texas and Vicky VanHorn of Temple, Texas; grandchildren Mitchel (Pam) Crans of Harker Heights, Texas, Desarae (Logan) Lawrence of Lindale, Texas, Mackenzie (Eric) Meyer of Rochester, New York and Morgan (Joshua) Mendoza of Belton, Texas; great grandchildren Nicholas, Brittney, Audrianna (Kevin), Olivia, CJ, Zachary, Braden, Sophia, Natalie, Taylor and Madelyn; great-great granddaughter Ella; many nieces, nephews and cousins and a sister, Anna Marie Sherman of Elkland, Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul “Pete” Crans on June 14, 1985 and her granddaughter Courtney Nicole Crans on September 1, 2002. There will be no memorial service and she will be interred with her husband, Pete, in HighlandCemetery in Elkland, Pennsylvania.
