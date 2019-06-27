A Celebration of life for Margie Santos, 96, of Killeen will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Kingdom Hall in Killeen.
Mrs. Santos died June 28, 2019, in Killeen.
She was born Aug. 24, 1922, to Rasdo and Candida Pasquale Tamayo in Laog, Philippines.
Mrs. Santos was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Ignacio Santos.
Survivors include her daughters Susan Henofer, Carol Santos and Marissa Powers and husband Ron; her grandchildren, Michael (Shauane’) Powers of Cleveland, Ohio, Chelsea Powers, Samantha (Kody) McDonald of Manchester, Pa., Matthew (Irina) Henofer of Bee Cave, Melissa (Bobby) Callahan of Malvern, Pa., Joseph Henofer of Philadelphia, Pa.; and 11 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Killeen on Friday.
