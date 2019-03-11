Funeral services for Margot Adelheid Garroville, 80, of Manassas, Va., will be held Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Ms. Garrovillo died Dec. 20, 2018, at Burke Health Care Center.
She was born in Germany in 1938 to the late Hermann and Frieda Beier.
Margot, a long-time resident of Copperas Cove, loved spending time with her family. Margot’s final resting will be with her eternal husband Abelardo Galumalin Garrovillo at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Margot’s memory will be cherished by her children, Helene, Jeanie, Alberto and Michael; her grandchildren, Bettina, Anthony, Shaun, Candice, Stephen and Nina; and her great-grandchildren, Mekenna, Nolan, Abe (Michael Abelardo) and Jordyn.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations in memory of Margot can be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation online at www.parkinson.org or by check to Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, Fla. 33131.
