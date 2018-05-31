A private service for Maria A. Scharff, 82, of Harker Heights, will be held for her family.
Mrs. Scharff died May 22, 2018, in Harker Heights, peacefully with family around her.
At her request, there will not be a public memorial service.
Mrs. Scharff was married to her beloved husband, Chief Master Sgt. Kurt J. Scharff for 48 years until he became ill and died May 22, 2006.
Their relationship and love began even earlier, when they met as young children at the end of World War II in Germany.
They had an amazing life together filled with adventures in the pursuit of the American dream and ending their story by leaving on the same day years apart.
Their stories will live on forever through their children and grandchildren.
Mrs. Scharff was all about the love for her family: children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her cremains will be joined with those of her husband, and they will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery and in Germany near Coburg, where they grew up.
Last weekend, the family celebrated her life with a steak dinner, Shiner Bock beer and by watching her favorite movie, “Doctor Zhivago,” which was screened at the Paramount in Austin.
Mrs. Scharff was a gracious and loving woman. She will be missed dearly.
Everyone who knew Mrs. Scharff knew her as “Oma” for her most joyous years raising and caring for all four of her granddaughters in her home.
Mrs. Scharff is survived by her two daughters, Tanja Scharff Riewald and Diana Bhatia; one son, Alexander D. Scharff; four granddaughters, Paulina Marie Riewald, Alysa Kaye Clarida, Andrea Kaye Bonanza, and Amanda Marie Kaye; and two great-grandsons, Caiden Bonanza and Elijah J. Smith.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church — Catholic Relief Services online at https://stpaulchonghasang.weshareonline.org/ws/opportunities/CatholicServicesRelief, in person or via mail to 1000 E. Farm-to-Market 2410 Road, Harker Heights, 76548, or by phone at 254-698-4338.
Beyond financial donations, the family makes this request in her memory: “Treat others the way you would like to be treated. Please do a loving act of kindness, always smile, make someone laugh, send a card, give a hug, or say ‘I love you’ to your special friend.”
Broecker Funeral Home in Salado is in charge of arrangements.
