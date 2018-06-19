Funeral services for Maria Charlotte Hitt, 89, formerly of Killeen, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Killeen. Burial will follow at Killeen City Cemetery.
Mrs. Hitt died June 15, 2018. She was born Dec. 17, 1928, in Berlin, Germany, the middle of three children.
Mrs. Hitt spent her formative years in Germany during World War II and later worked with the firm Askania, doing drafting.
In 1949, she married James H. Hitt, who was then stationed with the Army in Berlin.
The couple had three children, Dolores, William and Randy. William died at childbirth.
Mrs. Hitt was a longtime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Maria is survived by her brother and his wife, Heinz and Rita Julke; daughter and husband, Dolores and Steve McCullough; son and wife, Randy and Tobi Hitt; three grandchildren, Shannon and husband Neal Barker, Ryan and wife Abbi McCullough, and Travis Hitt; five great-grandchildren, William, Neal, Charlotte and Mac Barker, Sophia Hitt and Sawyer McCullough.
The family will host a lunch at noon Wednesday, followed by visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church.
All memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church 3801 Cunningham Road Killeen, TX 76542
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.