Funeral services for Maria Cristina Rios, 80, of Killeen, will be at 5 p.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home Chapel in Killeen.
Mrs. Rios died May 21, 2018, at Metroplex Hospital in Killeen. She was born Dec. 9, 1937, in Isabela, Puerto Rico, to Francisco Valle and Cristina Medina.
Everybody knew Mrs. Rios as “mother.” It was a name that suited her well because of the many children she helped raise and care for in her home.
In her youth, Mrs. Rios was a licensed vocational nurse and a seamstress.
Later in life, she owned a catering service, where she cooked the best arroz con dulce and pasteles in Killeen.
Mrs. Rios was the family matriarch who kept the family together. She was a woman with so much love, it is impossible to describe. She will be forever missed.
Mrs. Rios was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Emilio Valle, Manuel A. (Neco) Valle and Domingo Valle; sisters, Berta Valle, Victoria Cabrera and Carmen Perez.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Roberto Rios, Sr.; son, Roberto Rios, Jr.; daughters,
Vivian Rios and Waleska Rios; grandson, Robert Alexander Rios III; granddaughters, Yolanda
Kvaal (Travis) and Elizabeth Plant (Rodney); great-grandsons, Dax, Ricky and Carter; sisters,
Norma and Lucy; brothers, Ruben and Luis Angel; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, which is charge of the arrangements.
Finally, the family would like to extend gratitude to all the physicians and medical staff who took care of Mrs. Rios with grace and wisdom, providing comfort and hope. The family wishes that the good Lord may forever bless such compassion and dedication to the sick and needy.
