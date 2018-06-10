Funeral services for Maria Elia Ojeda, 77, of Killeen, will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen. Inurnment will follow at 2 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Ojeda died June 7, 2018.
She was born May 13, 1941, in San Isidro, one of 11 children.
Maria, beloved wife and mother, was a longtime resident of the Killeen/Fort Hood Area since 1958 and is survived by her husband of 59 years, retired Sgt. 1st Class Jose A. Ojeda.
Maria was a true Army wife, serving two tours with her husband in Germany, as well as moving with her husband to duty posts in Houston, San Antonio, Kansas and El Paso.
Maria was a retail assistant manager for over 20 years with Circus World Toys, Kay Bee Toys and Trevors, all located in the Killeen Mall.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Felipe Olivarez and Natividad Farias Olivarez, as well as four siblings. She loved being with her family, baking, sewing, Chihuahuas and anything Betty Boop.
She leaves behind three children, Carol Jean Ojeda-Miles and her husband, Curtis; Larry Ojeda; Phillip Ojeda, and his wife, Raquel.
Maria had two grandchildren, Amanda Ojeda Moll and Terry Ojeda, as well as five great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Harper Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
