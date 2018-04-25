A memorial service for Maria O’Flaherty, 90, of Killeen, will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Stagecoach Inn and Restaurant in Salado.
Mrs. O’Flaherty (nee Holder) died April 22, 2018, at her home in Killeen, after a battle with metastatic lung cancer. At the time of her death and for the preceding three months of hospice care, she was cared for and comforted by her loving son.
She was born June 10, 1927, in Heidenheim an der Brenz, Germany. Mrs. O’Flaherty was the fifth of 11 children born to the late Heinrich Johannes and Elisa Berta (nee Fetzer) Holder.
After meeting and marrying Michael O’Flaherty, a service member in the Air Force, Mrs. O’Flaherty moved to the United States in 1958.
She and her husband lived in Little Rock, Ark., and Jackson, Miss., before settling in Peoria, Ill., to raise their two children.
A lifelong dog lover, Mrs. O’Flaherty once had five dogs under her roof at one time.
She also enjoyed painting and pottery.
While living in Peoria, she completed a nurse’s aide certificate program at St. Francis Hospital and worked there for several years.
After moving to Killeen in 1981, she earned her GED diploma at Central Texas College.
Mrs. O’Flaherty worked in retail and home health care before retiring in 1993.
Less than 10 years later, she was diagnosed with macular degeneration and considered legally blind. A fiercely independent and strong-willed woman, Mrs. O’Flaherty continued to shop, clean and cook for herself up to the time of her death. Despite having lost her vision and being in her 80s, she continued to visit her children on both coasts of the U.S. and even went sailing in the British Virgin Islands.
Mrs. O’Flaherty was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Michael, and all 10 of her siblings, including Ruth Walker of Killeen.
She is survived by her son, Kevin (Mary), and granddog, Moby, of Milford, Conn.; her daughter, Kathleen; granddaughter, Amelia, both of Seattle; her nephew, Tommy Walker, of Waco; her nieces, Diana Walker, Mishele Walker, both of Waco, and Linda Waggoner (David) of Austin; and her grandniece and grandnephew, Ella and Owen Waggoner, also of Austin.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her memory to the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids at tobaccofreekids.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.