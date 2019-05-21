Maria Rosa de Santiago, 91, of Cameron and formerly of Bayamon, Puerto Rico, died May 17, 2019, at her home following a long illness. Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron will take care of cremation. Burial will be in Puerto Rico, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband at a later date.
Mrs. Santiago was a proud homemaker who was born in Puerto Rico to Benito Rosa and Angela Nieves. She married Ruben Santiago Cabrera, a World War II, Korean and Vietnam veteran who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her sister, Manuela Rosa Nieves; sons, Ruben Santiago Rosa Jr. and wife Carmen D. of Killeen and Rafael Santiago Rosa of Yabucoa, Puerto Rico; daughters, Vilma Santiago Rosa of Bayamon, Puerto Rico, and Hilda Eickenhorst of Cameron; grandchildren, Ruben Santiago III and wife Myrna of Killeen, Nereida Santiago Duncan and husband Harold of Missouri, Beatriz Santiago of Connecticut, Vanessa Santiago of Catano, Puerto Rico, Zuleika M. and Marie Z. Cartagena, both of Bayamon, Puerto Rico; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Marek-Burn-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
