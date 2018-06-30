Funeral services for Marie A. LaPointe, 86, of Copperas Cove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove. Burial will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. LaPointe died June 28, 2018. She was born July 27, 1931, in Swanton, Vt., to the late Patrice and Aberta Fortin Trottier.
Mrs. LaPointe grew up in Burlington, Vt., where she met and married Paul LaPointe on Aug. 27, 1955. She supported his military career while he served in the United States Air Force. They retired in Denver, Colorado, and later moved to Copperas Cove in 2016.
She was a member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Mrs. LaPointe was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul LaPointe; three brothers; and three sisters.
She is survived by three children,Vicky LaPointe and wife, Sally Bossio, Michelle Haygood and husband, Joe, and Paul A. LaPointe; two sisters, Terry Lorenz and Pricilla Schneider; three grandsons, Brandon Coony, Brady Haygood and Tyler Haygood; and one great-grandson, Noah Cooney.
A rosary will be said at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
