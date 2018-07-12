Funeral services for Mariel Jallorina Corredor, 37, of Killeen, will be at noon Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home Chapel in Killeen, with burial to follow at 2 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
She died July 9, 2018, in Killeen. She was born Dec. 28, 1980, at Fort Hood.
Visitation will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
