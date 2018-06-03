Services for Marilynn B. Reavis, 68, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Ms. Reavis died May 26, 2018, in Harker Heights. She was born Oct. 21, 1949, in Fort Worth to LZ (Babe) and Marcia Reavis.
Ms. Reavis was raised in Benbrook, where she was a member of First Baptist Church of Benbrook. She was a graduate of North Side High School in Fort Worth, class of 1967. She served her country as a member of the U.S. Army and was stationed in Stuggart, Germany. Upon her honorable discharge, she had attained the rank of E5. She was proud to be a Texas veteran.
She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in social work in 1999 and then earned her Master of Science in social work from the University of Texas in Austin in 2005. One of her proudest achievements is that she never made a grade below an A in any course during her entire college career.
She was employed by MHMR in Temple, where she worked for 34 years until her retirement in December 2017. She was a very devoted and loyal Texas Longhorn alumnus.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by brothers LZ Reavis Jr., of Dallas, and Terry Reavis and wife Kathy, of Parker County; sisters Sandra Smith, of Champaign, Ill., and Carmen Rivera, of Killeen; nieces Deedra Reavis Teague (Keven), Robyn Reavis Horton (Rick), Dianna Bryant (Steve), Amy Cleveland and Lisa Duncan (Jared); devoted friend Marcia Lowe and her family; Andre’, Chevon and grandson Cameron; numerous nieces and nephews; cousins; and the Riveras — her adopted family.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make donations to your favorite charity in her name.
