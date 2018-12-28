Graveside services for retired Sgt. 1st Class Marion Monroe Hunt, 80, of Harker Heights and formerly of Copperas Cove, will be at 9 a.m. Monday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Hunt died Dec. 21, 2018.
He was born in Adrian, Mich., on May 18, 1938, to the late Celia Hunt.
Shortly after graduation from Morenci High School in 1958, he joined the United States Army. During his 20 years of service, Mr. Hunt was stationed in Cleveland, Ohio, Germany, Fort Bliss, Hollywood, Calif. and Fort Carson, Colo. He was a part of the Tet Offensive during the Vietnam War from 1967-1968 where America lost over 400 men a day. He was one of the lucky ones. He was a very proud veteran.
Mr. Hunt loved helping with the Boy Scouts when his sons were young which included being a wood badge leader. After his retirement, he moved to Las Vegas and worked at the Desert Inn and enjoyed it when a movie star would come in.
In 2001, he moved to Fort Hood. “Grandpa,” as he was lovingly called by all who knew him, was a kind, funny, generous and loving man. He will forever live in our hearts.
Mr. Hunt is survived by his two sons, John M. Hunt and wife, Terri Black of Harker Heights, Donald M. Hunt and wife, Toni of Clarksville, Tenn.; nine grandchildren, Jonathan, Kevin, Kyle, Cody, Jamie, Calie, Amanda, Ashley and Brandi; five great-grandchildren, Cameron, Addison, Isabelle, Blair, and Keller.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8517
Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
