Marjorie Belle Redding

A celebration of life for Marjorie Bell Redding, 81, of Killeen will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5 at the New Sunset Baptist Church in Killeen. Family and friends are invited to attend.
Mrs. Redding died Dec. 20, 2018, with her family by her side after a long fight with dementia.
She was born on Nov. 8, 1937 to Euna Arlene and Roy Harrol Corley Sr.
She married Duane Redding in November 2006. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband.
She attended Killeen High School and was a twirler and drum major for the band. She graduated from Mary Hardin-Baylor University with a degree in special education. She taught for 26 years with the Killeen Independent School District. Her passion in life was being a mother, wife and teacher.
She is survived by her daughters; Melinda Woolman, Teresa Kurts and son; Jerry L. Morris Jr. and wife, Julie, grandchildren; Christopher, Kraig, Holli, Brandi, Kyle, Tyler, Drew, Jonathan, Brandon, Bradley and Nicole, and 17 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind numerous loving relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4.
