Marjorie Laning Carroll

Services for Marjorie Evelyn Laning Carroll, 89, of Killeen, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mrs. Carroll died Aug. 3, 2018, in Temple. She was born May 22, 1929, in Menard, to Gomer and Elva Word Laning.
Mrs. Carroll moved to Killeen when she was 14 years old with her mother and four brothers.
She married Clarence Orval Carroll on Dec. 24, 1947, and the couple had one son, Tony Carroll.
Mrs. Carroll was a housewife and a big supporter of 4-H, as well as her son, Tony.
She was a rancher and worked with cows for many years, even after her husband passed away in 1969. Mrs. Carroll was a member of Memorial Baptist Church for many years prior to joining First Baptist Church, where she had been a member for 24 years.
She loved helping at church on various committees but especially enjoyed working with the youth on “Freebie” days.
Mrs. Carroll bowled at the Killeen Bowlerama for over 60 years and continued to bowl until February of this year.
She enjoyed many bowling trips and made many lasting friendships.
Mrs. Carroll traveled to bowling tournaments throughout Texas, as well as the Senior Bowling Tournament in Las Vegas.
She was also a member of the “Granny Dancers” for many years where she tapped and clogged.
Mrs. Carroll was a very independent, one-of-a-kind mother and nanny who loved her son and granddaughter dearly.
She was a proud and loving nanny to her only grandchild, Shanna Carroll Brown, with whom she had a very special bond.
Mrs. Carroll was preceded in death by her husband, Orval Carroll; mother and father, Elva and Gomer Laning; and her brothers, Paul Laning and Carol Laning.
She is survived by her son, Tony and his wife, Wanda; granddaughter, Shanna and her husband, Carl Brown; great-grandson, Tyler Brown; two brothers, Bobby Laning and wife, Jolene, and Franky Laning; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as many friends.
The family would like to wish a special loving thank you to Nancy Heathcott who was like family to Mrs. Carroll.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Huntington’s Disease Society of America at HDSA.org in memory of Marjorie Carroll or to a charity of your choice.
Mary Gonzalez
Private funeral services for Mary Gonzalez, 84, will be handled by her family.
She died Aug. 6, 2018, in Temple, and was born May 18, 1934, in Hemel Hempstead, England.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.