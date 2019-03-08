Funeral services with full military honors for retired 1st Sgt. Mark Jerome Jackson, 45, of Lorton Va., will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen. A private family burial will be held at a later date.
Mr. Jackson died March 8, 2019, in Falls Church, Va. He was born Aug. 3, 1973, in San Antonio.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of local arrangements.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
