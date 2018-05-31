Funeral services for Mark Willis Devall, 58, of Killeen, will be at noon Thursday at First Baptist Church in Killeen. Burial will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Devall died May 24, 2018, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Dallas.
He was born June 11, 1959, to Stella Voynovich and Willis Devall.
Mr. Devall served in the Army for 12 years and also served in the National Guard.
He worked as a correctional officer at Lane Murray Unit and Crain Unit for almost 28 years.
Mr. Devall married Sun Kim on March 26, 1983, in Duluth, Minn., and had one son, Daniel Devall.
He was a loving, carefree husband and caring father.
Mr. Devall was devoted to his church.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Devall is survived by his loving wife, Sun; one son, Daniel Devall; brother, Jeff Devall; and one sister, Rene Devall.
He was a great man to everyone that knew him, and he will be missed by his loving wife and son.
Offer condolences or share fond memories with the Devall Family at www.crawfordbowersfuneralhome.com
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday at First Baptist Church in Killeen.
