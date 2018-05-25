Martha McCullough

Services for Martha Patricia “Pat” McCullough will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Chapel in Killeen, with Pastor Alan McGrath officiating.
Mrs. McCullough died on May 23, 2018, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was born Sept. 25, 1931, in the town of Antrim, Northern Ireland to the late Robert and Margret Symington.
Mrs. McCullough met the love of her life, David, while he was home on leave from the Army.
After a whirlwind romance, they married in Wellesley Hills, Mass., on April 22, 1961.
Being married to a career soldier offered Mrs. McCullough the opportunity to travel the world with several tours to Germany plus several tours stateside.
Upon her husband’s retirement, Mrs. McCullough and he established roots in Killeen so she could begin her time as “Grandma.”
Mrs. McCullough was a homemaker who raised three children.
Family and friends were her passion and delight. She was a wonderful cook and baker who would offer up a meal to anyone who entered her home. None would ever leave her house hungry.
Mrs. McCullough’s passion throughout her life was music. She was a talented and accomplished musician. She played the zither, accordion and organ, but her favorite instrument was the piano. She even played piano for a local choir, The Songbirds, comprised of senior volunteers who gave of their time and talents to sing at all the nursing homes in the area. She did this for over 30 years, making many friends along the way.
Mrs. McCullough was proud of her Irish heritage and would always find a way to play an old Irish folksong to whomever would listen. Although Alzheimer’s may have taken her memory away, it did not take her love of music away.
Mrs. McCullough played the piano in the nursing home for all the staff and patients in the memory care unit. She felt that music has a way of soothing the soul, and it was such a joy for her to see the patients gathered around the piano singing along while she played.
Mrs. McCullough played till she could no longer find the strength to sit at her beloved piano.
She was preceded in death by her late husband, retired Sgt. Maj. David B. McCullough; son, Robert A. McCullough; sisters, Madge Blair and Mary Wilson, both of Ballymena, Northern Ireland; and a brother, Robert Symington of Armagh, Northern Ireland.
She is survived by her son, David, and wife Nancy McCullough of Harker Heights; daughter, Joi P. Kiger of Harker Heights; grandchildren, Lauren A. Durante of Waxahachie, Cory J. McCullough of Killeen, Channing D. Campbell of Harker Heights, Madison S. Garrison of Harker Heights, and Sarah D. Kiger of Harker Heights; and four great-grandchildren, James and Jack Durante of Waxahachie, Sebastian and Oliver Garrison of Harker Heights.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of the New Century Hospice and the staff of the memory care unit at Indian Oaks, as their passion and care for Mrs. Cullough is deeply appreciated.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Chapel in Killeen.
