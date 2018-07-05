Services for Mary A. Simmons, 77, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Christian House of Prayer in Copperas Cove. A private family interment will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Simmons died June 28, 2018, in Killeen. She was born Jan. 9, 1941, in Switzerland, South Carolina.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of local arrangements. Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.