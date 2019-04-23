A funeral service for Mary Ashcraft, 82, of Temple, will be 10 a.m. Thursday at the First Baptist Church-Academy. Burial will follow at Reeds Lake Cemetery in Academy.
Mrs. Ashcraft died April 20, 2019, at a local hospital.
She drove 18-wheelers with her husband Bobby for severyal years.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.
