Funeral services for Mary Carole Raubs, 88, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, at Scott’s Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. Burial will follow at Kempner City Cemetery.
Carole died Oct. 22, 2018, at Stoneybrook in Copperas Cove.
She was born Dec. 23, 1929, in Monticello, Ark. to Ivy and Virgie Stewart Lane.
Carole was born during the Great Depression and this had a lifelong impact on her. She kept a full pantry and loved to cook for anyone who would drop by. She was a loving and devout Christian who rarely missed a chance to tell people about her Lord. She was a faithful member of Refuge Ministries. Her family remembers her as a prayer ninja, keeping her knees sore but her family intact with lots of prayer.
Carole was a hard worker and had a long career spent in managerial roles, initially with AAFES and later with property management in Dallas. She is remembered as a great cook who could make the best fried chicken ever and had a wonderful sense of humor. She was lovingly referred to as granny by many. Her family says they know she went to a better place and that they will see her again one day.
Carole was a devoted and loving mother to her son, John Runyan and daughter, Deborah Vernor Jones, both of whom stated they will miss her every day until they see her again. She was fond of telling everyone that God gave her the best two kids in the world (to her children’s enduring embarrassment).
Survivors include three grandchildren, of whom she was equally proud, Laura Brooks Chapoton, Heather Runyan and Ian Runyan and three great-grandchildren, Jude Benham, Scarlette Runyan, Ophelia Runyan and Kingsley Ramirez.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be given in memorial of Carole to your charity of choice.
Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.