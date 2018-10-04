Funeral services for Mary Christine Brown, 54, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Temple of Faith Apostolic Church. Burial will follow at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Ms. Brown died Sept. 25, 2018. She was born Sept. 12, 1964.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
