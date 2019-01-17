Funeral services for Mary Glennys Baker Bay, 96, of Killeen, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home Chapel in Killeen. Burial will follow at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Mrs. Bay died Jan. 12, 2019. She was born Dec. 7, 1922, in Newburg, Ore., to Charles and Mary Baker.
Mrs. Bay was one of nine children and grew up in Salem, Ore. In 1944, she met the love of her life, Cleo Bay, Sr., at a USO dance. After a brief courtship, Cleo proposed to Glennys at Silver Falls, Ore. They were married at her sister’s house on June 4, 1944. Mrs. Bay stayed in Oregon while Cleo went to Europe in July 1944 through October 1946.
At the end of Cleo’s military service, the couple moved to Killeen in 1946 to begin their 72 years of marriage. They had three children, David, Teresa and Cleo, Jr. In that time Glennys and Cleo spent wonderful times with family and friends.
Mrs. Bay loved to entertain the extended family and there was always a place at the table for more. She traveled to many places with her husband, including various U.S. states, Europe and Asia. She was an avid reader on many subjects, loved music, gardening and discussing politics.
Mrs. Bay was a member of First Baptist Church of Killeen. She was a member of the Wednesday Review Club. Through her family’s ancestry, she was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Sons and Daughters of the Oregon Pioneers.
Mrs. Bay was preceded in her death by her husband, Cleo, Sr.; her parents; her brothers, Carroll, Ronald, Norman and Charles Baker; her sisters, Dorothy Graber and Donna Lindburg; and her daughter, Teresa Bay Young.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, David and Lynn Bay and Cleo, Jr. and Shirley Bay; grandchildren, Alex and Amy Bay, Jarrod Young and wife, Jo, Alayna White and husband, Carl, Christopher Danzell, Owin Danzell and Cherry Ann Edwards and husband, Gerard; great-grandchildren, Riley and Amber Young, Jess Gallegos; Jaydyn Lightfoot, Zoey, Jarrod and wife, Beckah, Taylor, and Gavin White; Gabriel, Domique, and Josyah Danzell, Cameron and Alexander Edwards; and, two great-great grandsons, Declan and Finnegan White; sisters, Marjorie Cronn and Nancy Baker-Toole; sisters-in-law, Irene Baker, Caroline Bay, Margaret Bay, Laura Sinclair; and brother-in-law, Bill Sinclair; and son-in-law Richard “Dick” Young and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
