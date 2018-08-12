A private family memorial service for Mary Gonzalez, 84, of Killeen, will be held Monday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery under the care of Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mrs. Gonzalez died peacefully Aug. 6, 2018, in Temple. The former Mary Goodair Stubbings was born in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, England, on May 18, 1934.
Mary was raised by her loving parents, Alfred and Gertrude Stubbings, of Watford, England. Gifted academically, Mary received a scholarship to the Watford Grammar School for Girls, matriculating in 1950. After graduation, she went to work for the London Transit Authority. In 1954, she met and later married her recently deceased and beloved husband, Juan M. Gonzalez, an Army serviceman stationed at Bushey Hall.
Mary and Juan settled in Killeen in 1964, where they raised their family. Mary spent her years as a loving and supportive companion, homemaker, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to her family and neighbors. Mary was an avid reader, a lover of flowers and music, a pet’s best friend, unbeatable at Jeopardy!, and her chocolate chip cookies, cheesecake and pies were incredible. She especially loved the outdoors, camping and fishing on the Texas coast, any lake and, in the early years, Cowhouse Creek. Family was her life, and she will be dearly missed.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Phyllis Dean; and brother, Dennis Stubbings.
She is survived by her four children, their spouses and families: Jose M. Gonzalez and Susan Adams, of Topeka, Kan.; Debbie and Jim Norman, of Killeen; Michael and Vanessa Gonzalez, of Montgomery City, Missouri; and Andy and Jackie Gonzalez, of Killeen. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Tony Jeter, Anne Ray and the wonderful, loving staff at Mercy House in Temple and Kindred Hospice. The family respectfully requests that no flowers be sent.
