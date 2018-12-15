Mary Jo Johnson

Graveside services for Mary Jo Johnosn, 81, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Gillium Cemetery.
Mrs. Johnson died Dec. 14, 2018, in Temple. She was born Dec. 27, 1936, in Maxdale to the late Willie and Mamie Brittian McElroy.
Mary Jo attended school in Maxdale. In 1952, she married Paul N. Johnson in Killeen. They met when he was stationed at Fort Hood and settled in Cove in 1961. Mary Jo loved her family and enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow up and caring for her animals.
Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother Willie McElory; and her stepfather, Virgil Bouchelle.
Mary Jo is survived by her children, Randel Johnson, of Oakalla; Ricky Johnson and wife Jina and Becky Ellis and husband Fuzz, both of Belton; 10 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
