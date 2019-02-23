A celebration of life for Mary K. Lower, 82, will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen with Bishop Jose Orellano of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints presiding. Burial will follow at Killeen Memorial Park, 3516 Lake Road, Killeen.
Mrs. Lower died Feb. 19, 2019, at her home.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Harold R. Lower. They were married in Omaha, Neb., on Nov. 8, 1952.
Mrs. Lower is lovingly remembered by her six children, Charles R. Lower, Kim K Lower-Barker, Sherry Myerscough, Michael R. Lower, Kate McCormick, and Harold R. Lower (Rusty); her 17 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
A viewing will start at 9:30 a.m. prior to the service.
