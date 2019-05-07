A celebration of life for Mary L. Revell, 83, of Bainbridge, will be at 5 p.m. Thursday at Baker Funeral Home, 387 E. Broadway Street in Danville, Ind.
Mrs. Revell died May 3, 2019. She was born April 5, 1936, in Colfax, Iowa, to the late Oscar Charles and Rita Viola Elliot Webster.
Mrs. Revell married Scott E. Revell on Dec. 26, 1967, in Newton, Iowa.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her children, David Hites, Michael Revell and Amanda Hansen.
Mrs. Revell is survived by ber daughters, Katy (Roger) Elscott, Deborah (Mark) Ward, Sandra Whites, Lori (David) Harris, Sally (Shawn) Ziemann; and many grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 50 E. 91st Street, Indianapolis, IN 46240.
Online condolences may be made at www.bakerfunerlservice.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.