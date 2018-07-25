A memorial service for Mary L. Trower, 84, of Itasca, formerly of Copperas Cove, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the First Presbyterian Church in Copperas Cove with Rev. Naomi Ingrim officiating.
Ms. Trower died July 19, 2018, at Hill Regional Hospital in Hillsboro.
She was born Jan. 29, 1934, in Mexico, Mo., the daughter of George and Emma Roseanna (Von Eschen) Obersmith.
Ms. Trower loved her church and served in many capacities for 50 years. In February 2015, she was honored as the only remaining charter member of First Presbyterian Church of Copperas Cove.
During her working career, Ms. Trower sold Avon while raising four children.
In 1974, she became store manager for the Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries Store in Copperas Cove. By July 1974, she was promoted to sales director of the Southern Division and served in that capacity for 25 years until her retirement in 1999.
Ms. Trower also loved to travel and visited many places, including: Acapulco, Greece, Amsterdam, Germany, St. Marten, and many places in the United States.
She loved having her family and friends around her, especially during the holidays.
Her house was always decorated for all occasions.
Ms. Trower was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Betty Kneubuhler.
She is survived by her four children, Ronnie Trower and wife, Joyce, of Harker Heights, Sharon Tixier and husband, Michael, of Tampa, Fla., Georgia Wiginton, and Jo Tekell and husband, Kenneth, both of Itasca; five grandchildren, Jodi Andrews and husband, Tracy, John Tixier, Margaret Tixier, Sally Tixier and Rikki Mason; and three great-grandchildren, Britney, Patrick and Martin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 704 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Copperas Cove, TX 76522.
Condolences may be made at www.marshallandmarshallfd.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.