Funeral service for Mary Luisa Zambrano, 84, of Belton, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton with chaplain H.K. Ballard officiating.
Mrs. Zambrano died May 18, 2019, at a local nursing home. She was born Aug. 25, 1934, to Feliz and Josefa Cruz Lara in Laredo. A vistiation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. today at Crotty Funeral Home.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.
