Funeral services for Mary Lynn Averyt, 91, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the First United Methodist Church of Killeen.
Mrs. Averyt died Oct. 13, 2018, in Cedar Park. She was born Dec. 19, 1926, in Homer, La., to Lonnie and Amelia Specht Tolbert.
Mrs. Averyt loved her church and its activities. She was an artist on both canvas and china. She and her husband would take RV trips every chance they had, and she loved to play cards and all sorts of games.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Averyt Sr.; brother, Jack Kelley; sister, Joyce Owen; and two half-sisters, Valla Waits and Nappa Hood.
Survivors include her son, Jack Averyt Jr. and his wife Kay Tennis Averyt; granddaughters, Kim Conrad and Amy Evans; great-grandchildren, Blair Swanner and Avery Evans; and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Sonny Monroe, George Erskine, Blair Swanner, Paul Conrad, Paul Evans and Bill Webster.
Visitation is from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at First United Methodist Church of Killeen.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
