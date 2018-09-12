Funeral services for Mary Margaret Guzman Perez, 61, of Killeen, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Killeen. Burial will follow at Killeen City Cemetery.
Ms. Perez died Sept. 9, 2018.
She was born in Kingsville to Jose T. Guzman and Ameila (Espinoza) Guzman.
Ms. Perez graduated from Killeen High School in 1976.
She was an avid Killeen Kangaroo fan and had many hobbies and interests, and was very active in the local community.
Those who knew her will remember her as extremely passionate and as one who loved deeply.
She is preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; uncles; and brother, Alvino Guzman.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Margaret and Robby Johnston; two granddaughters, Anne Marie and Aly Johnston; brothers and sisters, Jose Guzman Jr., Joel E. Guzman, Jack Guzman, Jovon Guzman, Marie Guzman; nieces and nephews, Jose Guzman III, James Guzman, Wendy Byrd, Joel Guzman Jr., Amelia Nicole Guzman, Jameson Guzman, Indica Guzman, Jocelyn Burd, Jaxson Guzman, Jude Guzman and Megan Martinez.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels for Seniors, Hill Country Community Center, 916 Rev. Abercrombie Drive in Killeen.
